Tuesday, August 11, 2026 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsPremature Policy SurrenderArdee Industries IPOQ1 Results TodaySiemens Q1 resultsShiprocket IPOClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Continental Chemicals standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Continental Chemicals standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Continental Chemicals declined 14.29% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.060.06 0 OPM %-316.67-250.00 -PBDT0.170.19 -11 PBT0.130.16 -19 NP0.120.14 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

E & E Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2026 quarter

E & E Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Dhoot Transmission IPO subscribed 3.94 times

Dhoot Transmission IPO subscribed 3.94 times

Sensex slips 388 pts, Nifty ends below 24,500 as crude boils

Sensex slips 388 pts, Nifty ends below 24,500 as crude boils

Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index falls 1.17%

Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index falls 1.17%

Kolte-Patil Developers surges after Q1 PAT turns positive

Kolte-Patil Developers surges after Q1 PAT turns positive

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:16 PM IST