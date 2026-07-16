Thursday, July 16, 2026 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Continental Controls standalone net profit rises 5100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Continental Controls standalone net profit rises 5100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.55 crore

Net profit of Continental Controls rose 5100.00% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.550 0 OPM %87.270 -PBDT0.520.01 5100 PBT0.520.01 5100 NP0.520.01 5100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ArisInfra Solutions bags Rs 79-cr work order from J. Kumar-NCC JV

ArisInfra Solutions bags Rs 79-cr work order from J. Kumar-NCC JV

ACME Solar raises project funding of Rs 2646 cr from REC

ACME Solar raises project funding of Rs 2646 cr from REC

Stock Alert: Angel One, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Artson, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

Stock Alert: Angel One, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Artson, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power consolidated net profit rises 102.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power consolidated net profit rises 102.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 945.68 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 945.68 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to WatchQ1 Results TodayRussia Sanctions BillLandmark Cars Share PriceTech Mahindra Q1 PreviewEPFO PF Transfer OptionNew EPF SchemeUpcoming Q1 ResultsInstamart LPG Cylinder Delivery