Continental Petroleums consolidated net profit declines 3.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 29.33% to Rs 13.01 crore

Net profit of Continental Petroleums declined 3.23% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 29.33% to Rs 13.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.13.0118.4110.688.421.051.110.830.930.600.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News