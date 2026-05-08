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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 78.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 78.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales rise 46.58% to Rs 1.07 crore

Net profit of Continental Securities rose 78.13% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.58% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.66% to Rs 2.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.27% to Rs 3.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.070.73 47 3.942.75 43 OPM %74.7760.27 -78.9369.82 - PBDT0.800.44 82 3.041.87 63 PBT0.770.41 88 2.911.81 61 NP0.570.32 78 2.191.33 65

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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