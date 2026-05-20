Control Print consolidated net profit declines 83.21% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 14.58% to Rs 139.87 croreNet profit of Control Print declined 83.21% to Rs 11.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.58% to Rs 139.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 122.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 56.42% to Rs 43.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 100.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.39% to Rs 481.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 425.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales139.87122.07 15 481.96425.03 13 OPM %18.7818.11 -18.3918.84 - PBDT25.2625.09 1 87.2882.96 5 PBT20.4321.28 -4 68.6866.51 3 NP11.1966.64 -83 43.60100.05 -56
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 4:51 PM IST