Coral Laboratories standalone net profit rises 110.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 57.39% to Rs 29.62 crore

Net profit of Coral Laboratories rose 110.55% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 57.39% to Rs 29.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.29.6218.8218.5311.587.614.176.953.725.392.56

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