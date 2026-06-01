Coral Laboratories standalone net profit rises 84.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.87% to Rs 26.48 crore

Net profit of Coral Laboratories rose 84.45% to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.87% to Rs 26.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.20% to Rs 16.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.31% to Rs 85.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 115.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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