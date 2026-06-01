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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coral Laboratories standalone net profit rises 84.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Coral Laboratories standalone net profit rises 84.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:54 AM IST

Sales decline 5.87% to Rs 26.48 crore

Net profit of Coral Laboratories rose 84.45% to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.87% to Rs 26.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.20% to Rs 16.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.31% to Rs 85.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 115.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales26.4828.13 -6 85.90115.01 -25 OPM %23.389.56 -17.7122.82 - PBDT8.835.13 72 24.9435.25 -29 PBT8.294.62 79 22.8033.24 -31 NP5.222.83 84 16.3824.16 -32

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:54 AM IST

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