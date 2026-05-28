Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 84.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.43% to Rs 266.90 crore

Net profit of Cords Cable Industries rose 84.41% to Rs 8.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.43% to Rs 266.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 233.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.70% to Rs 20.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.05% to Rs 953.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 794.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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