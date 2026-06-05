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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Core inflation remained unchanged at 3.7% during January to April, reflects tepid input cost pressures

Core inflation remained unchanged at 3.7% during January to April, reflects tepid input cost pressures

Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 11:52 AM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated that headline CPI inflation inched up to 3.4 per cent in March and 3.5 per cent in April 2026 primarily due to higher food inflation. Fuel inflation remained modest as retail fuel prices largely remained unchanged in March and April despite the sharp spike in international energy prices. Core (CPI excluding food and fuel) inflation remained unchanged at 3.7 per cent during January to April. Excluding precious metals, core inflation remained much lower at 2.1-2.2 per cent. This indicates that the input cost pressures, as reflected in a sharp increase in April WPI, have not yet fully manifested in CPI.

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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

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