Coromandel Agro Products and Oils reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 17.42% to Rs 51.11 crore

Net loss of Coromandel Agro Products and Oils reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.42% to Rs 51.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.55% to Rs 3.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 33.15% to Rs 106.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 159.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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