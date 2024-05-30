Business Standard
Coromandel Agro Products and Oils reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 16.42% to Rs 56.73 crore
Net profit of Coromandel Agro Products and Oils reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.42% to Rs 56.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.48% to Rs 183.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 128.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales56.7348.73 16 183.24128.61 42 OPM %3.45-1.07 -1.60-0.51 - PBDT1.53-0.62 LP 2.26-0.70 LP PBT1.46-0.65 LP 1.76-1.28 LP NP1.00-0.33 LP 1.30-1.96 LP
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

