Coromandel Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 70.61% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 110.91% to Rs 14.89 croreNet profit of Coromandel Engineering Company declined 70.61% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 110.91% to Rs 14.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 58.54% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.71% to Rs 43.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales14.897.06 111 43.0931.29 38 OPM %7.7958.07 -10.359.91 - PBDT0.373.37 -89 1.540.13 1085 PBT0.033.03 -99 0.17-0.96 LP NP0.822.79 -71 0.170.41 -59
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:12 AM IST