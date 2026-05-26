Coromandel Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 70.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 110.91% to Rs 14.89 crore

Net profit of Coromandel Engineering Company declined 70.61% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 110.91% to Rs 14.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.54% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.71% to Rs 43.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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