Coromandel International consolidated net profit declines 24.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.94% to Rs 8164.77 crore

Net profit of Coromandel International declined 24.59% to Rs 380.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 505.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.94% to Rs 8164.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7042.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8164.777042.309.2611.11716.44797.86513.68677.28380.82505.01

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