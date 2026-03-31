Corona Remedies acquires Wokadine from DR Reddy's Laboratories

Corona Remedies announced the acquisition of Wokadine brand from Dr. Reddy's Laboratories to strengthen its presence in targeted specialty segment and offer wider accessibility.

The Wokadine brand is an antiseptic and disinfectant containing Povidone-Iodine, used to treat or prevent skin infections in minor cuts, burns, wounds, and abrasions.

Wokadine ranked second in the Povidone Iodine market in India according to Pharmatrac MAT February 2026 data, is expected to support Corona Remedies strategy of expanding its specialty care portfolio and strengthening its presence among surgeons, ENT specialists, general physicians, and gynaecologists. According to the same report, the Indian Povidone Iodine market is estimated at Rs 648 crore.

The companys sales & marketing team along with extensive distribution network will work to ensure that this newly acquired portfolio reaches patients across metro, semi-metro, urban, semi-urban and rural areas. Wokadine comprises of 14 SKUs having different applications, helping clinicians treat the ailing community. This acquisition will be fully funded through companys internal accruals and cash.

Tejas Kothari, vice president corporate strategy & business development said: At CORONA Remedies, we continuously assess both organic and inorganic growth opportunities, focusing on strengthening our brands by leveraging CORONAs extensive reach, strong trust among doctors and the medical fraternity, a pan-India distribution network, and a dedicated sales and marketing team.

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 8.19% to Rs 41.27 crore despite 15.03% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 342.42 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

The counter fell 1.52% to settle at Rs 1,556.15 on the BSE. The stock market will remain closed today on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

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