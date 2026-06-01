COSCO (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.98 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.55% to Rs 52.76 crore

Net profit of COSCO (India) reported to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.55% to Rs 52.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.21% to Rs 1.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.78% to Rs 188.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 173.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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