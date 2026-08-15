COSCO (India) standalone net profit rises 27.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.81% to Rs 54.95 crore

Net profit of COSCO (India) rose 27.27% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.81% to Rs 54.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 50.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.54.9550.044.465.281.591.590.990.980.700.55

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