Cosmo Ferrites standalone net profit rises 1880.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.65% to Rs 28.98 crore

Net profit of Cosmo Ferrites rose 1880.00% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.65% to Rs 28.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.28.9826.9210.218.662.461.151.320.080.990.05

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