Cosmo First consolidated net profit rises 36.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.85% to Rs 1020.68 crore

Net profit of Cosmo First rose 36.20% to Rs 36.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.85% to Rs 1020.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 745.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.95% to Rs 155.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 133.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.69% to Rs 3638.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2895.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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