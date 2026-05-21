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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cosmo First consolidated net profit rises 36.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Cosmo First consolidated net profit rises 36.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 36.85% to Rs 1020.68 crore

Net profit of Cosmo First rose 36.20% to Rs 36.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.85% to Rs 1020.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 745.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.95% to Rs 155.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 133.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.69% to Rs 3638.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2895.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1020.68745.86 37 3638.722895.10 26 OPM %11.819.43 -10.549.94 - PBDT101.9758.75 74 344.83262.84 31 PBT64.9132.58 99 207.72163.14 27 NP36.9127.10 36 155.98133.37 17

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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