COSYN consolidated net profit declines 57.14% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 64.64% to Rs 1.69 croreNet profit of COSYN declined 57.14% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 64.64% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 31.25% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 26.54% to Rs 10.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.694.78 -65 10.8814.81 -27 OPM %17.75-31.80 -10.85-5.54 - PBDT0.280.44 -36 1.000.98 2 PBT0.070.28 -75 0.180.41 -56 NP0.030.07 -57 0.110.16 -31
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:19 AM IST