COSYN reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 3.04% to Rs 3.39 croreCOSYN reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 3.04% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales3.393.29 3 OPM %5.608.21 -PBDT0.210.30 -30 PBT0.010.05 -80 NP00.02 -100
