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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Country Condos Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Country Condos Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd, Fino Payments Bank Ltd, Global Surfaces Ltd and Regency Ceramics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 July 2026.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd, Fino Payments Bank Ltd, Global Surfaces Ltd and Regency Ceramics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 July 2026.

Country Condos Ltd tumbled 8.29% to Rs 6.75 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39441 shares in the past one month.

 

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd crashed 7.57% to Rs 221.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Fino Payments Bank Ltd lost 6.78% to Rs 159.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

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Global Surfaces Ltd fell 6.51% to Rs 29.88. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24104 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20436 shares in the past one month.

Regency Ceramics Ltd corrected 6.40% to Rs 38. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1061 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 320 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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