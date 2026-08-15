Covance Softsol consolidated net profit rises 62.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.05% to Rs 29.27 crore

Net profit of Covance Softsol rose 62.60% to Rs 12.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.05% to Rs 29.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.29.2733.2817.4933.7416.1710.4616.1610.4312.657.78

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