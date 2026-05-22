Covidh Technologies standalone net profit rises 139.13% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales reported at Rs 1.16 croreNet profit of Covidh Technologies rose 139.13% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 116.67% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 1.36 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.160 0 1.360 0 OPM %49.140 -19.850 - PBDT0.630.23 174 0.340.14 143 PBT0.630.23 174 0.340.14 143 NP0.550.23 139 0.260.12 117
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:15 AM IST