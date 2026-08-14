Friday, August 14, 2026 | 03:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to WatchLeap India ShareSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOTata Motors PV ShareDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareWhatsApp Scam Alert Feature
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CP Capital consolidated net profit rises 23.47% in the June 2026 quarter

CP Capital consolidated net profit rises 23.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 3:08 PM IST

Sales rise 47.41% to Rs 21.95 crore

Net profit of CP Capital rose 23.47% to Rs 13.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 47.41% to Rs 21.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales21.9514.89 47 OPM %91.8575.08 -PBDT18.5614.62 27 PBT17.8813.94 28 NP13.3110.78 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RTS Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 29.41% in the June 2026 quarter

RTS Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 29.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Emmsons International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Emmsons International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Nava consolidated net profit declines 9.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Nava consolidated net profit declines 9.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Constronics Infra consolidated net profit declines 30.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Constronics Infra consolidated net profit declines 30.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Donear Industries consolidated net profit rises 27.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Donear Industries consolidated net profit rises 27.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:08 PM IST