Craftsman Automation consolidated net profit rises 116.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.30% to Rs 2431.58 crore

Net profit of Craftsman Automation rose 116.31% to Rs 150.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 69.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.30% to Rs 2431.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1784.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2431.581784.0015.7914.85321.41203.82201.02101.95150.5569.60

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