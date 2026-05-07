Craftsman Automation consolidated net profit rises 74.39% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 27.28% to Rs 2226.40 croreNet profit of Craftsman Automation rose 74.39% to Rs 116.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.28% to Rs 2226.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1749.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 97.35% to Rs 383.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 194.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.80% to Rs 8069.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5690.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2226.401749.25 27 8069.275690.48 42 OPM %16.1013.93 -15.3414.63 - PBDT291.67181.14 61 991.10642.14 54 PBT173.5886.24 101 547.25295.12 85 NP116.4266.76 74 383.99194.57 97
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First Published: May 07 2026 | 1:04 PM IST