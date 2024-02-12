Sensex (    %)
                        
Crane Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.26 crore
Net profit of Crane Infrastructure remain constant at Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.260.26 0 OPM %69.2369.23 -PBDT0.190.19 0 PBT0.160.16 0 NP0.130.13 0
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

