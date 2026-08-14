Cranex consolidated net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.13% to Rs 9.89 crore

Net profit of Cranex rose 33.33% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.13% to Rs 9.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9.898.986.987.800.500.400.430.310.320.24

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