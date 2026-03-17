Cranex receives order for 220/80 Ton Double Girder EOT Crane
Cranex has received a prestigious order worth Rs 3.65 crore from BHEL-Bhopal for the manufacture and supply of a 220/80 Ton Double Girder Electric Overhead Travelling (EOT) Crane.
This order represents a historic milestone for the Company, as it is the first time in the Company's 53 year history that it has secured an order for the manufacturing of a crane of such high lifting capacity.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 4:31 PM IST