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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cranex receives order for 220/80 Ton Double Girder EOT Crane

Cranex receives order for 220/80 Ton Double Girder EOT Crane

Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
Cranex has received a prestigious order worth Rs 3.65 crore from BHEL-Bhopal for the manufacture and supply of a 220/80 Ton Double Girder Electric Overhead Travelling (EOT) Crane.

This order represents a historic milestone for the Company, as it is the first time in the Company's 53 year history that it has secured an order for the manufacturing of a crane of such high lifting capacity.

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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