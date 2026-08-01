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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Creamline Dairy Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.57 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Creamline Dairy Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.57 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales rise 11.47% to Rs 464.63 crore

Net loss of Creamline Dairy Products reported to Rs 3.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.47% to Rs 464.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 416.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales464.63416.81 11 OPM %1.553.41 -PBDT4.4815.13 -70 PBT-4.856.10 PL NP-3.574.69 PL

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 5:31 PM IST