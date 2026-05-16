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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Creative Castings standalone net profit declines 2.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Creative Castings standalone net profit declines 2.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales rise 7.53% to Rs 11.43 crore

Net profit of Creative Castings declined 2.86% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.53% to Rs 11.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.39% to Rs 4.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.96% to Rs 48.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11.4310.63 8 48.2843.51 11 OPM %13.5611.48 -11.0811.10 - PBDT1.931.49 30 6.925.92 17 PBT1.761.34 31 6.285.32 18 NP1.021.05 -3 4.373.63 20

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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