Creative Castings standalone net profit rises 113.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 54.36% to Rs 13.97 crore

Net profit of Creative Castings rose 113.51% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 54.36% to Rs 13.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.13.979.0512.886.302.330.982.160.831.580.74

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