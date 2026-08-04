Creative Newtech consolidated net profit rises 33.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.15% to Rs 476.07 crore

Net profit of Creative Newtech rose 33.01% to Rs 13.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.15% to Rs 476.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 392.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.476.07392.965.073.0517.2712.1016.7011.8013.5410.18

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