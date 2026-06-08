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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Creative Newtech consortium bags order worth Rs 3,194.83 cr

Creative Newtech consortium bags order worth Rs 3,194.83 cr

Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

For BharatNet Middle Mile Network in the Odisha Telecom Circle

Creative Newtech announced that, together with its consortium partner, it has received an Advance Work Order (AWO) from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL), acting on behalf of Digital Bharat Nidhi, Department of Telecommunications, Government of India. With a total project value of approximately Rs 3,194.83 crore, the order covers the design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation and maintenance of the BharatNet Middle Mile Network in the Odisha Telecom Circle.

 

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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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