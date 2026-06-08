Creative Newtech hits the roof after bagging Rs 3,195 cr contract from BSNL

Creative Newtech hit an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 759.45 after the company along with its consortium partner has received an advance work order (AWO) from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL), acting on behalf of Digital Bharat Nidhi, Government of India.

The order covers the design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation and maintenance of the BharatNet Middle Mile Network in the Odisha Telecom Circle. Total AWO value for the consortium is approximately Rs 3,194.83 crore. The project is expected to be completed within a period of approximately 3 years.

As part of the Government of Indias flagship BharatNet programme, the Odisha BharatNet project will help power a stronger digital backbone for the states rural and underserved regions. By upgrading Odishas middle mile telecom infrastructure, it is expected to improve digital access for citizens, businesses and institutions, while supporting e-governance, digital education, healthcare services, enterprise growth, public services, wider digital inclusion and social development.

The consortium will build new infrastructure, upgrade existing networks to ring topology, establish a state network operations centre, and deploy advanced networking, fibre monitoring and network management systems. It will also support retail, enterprise and wholesale services, backed by optical fibre infrastructure, IP-MPLS equipment, power systems and last mile connectivity solutions across thousands of locations in Odisha.

Ketan Patel, chairman & managing director of Creative Newtech, said, This is an important moment for Creative Newtech. The BharatNet Odisha project gives us the opportunity to contribute to one of Indias most meaningful digital infrastructure programmes. Connectivity today is not just about internet access. It supports education, healthcare, public services, businesses and everyday opportunities for people. Through this project, we will work towards strengthening digital access across rural and underserved regions of Odisha.

Creative Newtech specializes in market entry and penetration for global brands. The company offers demographic intelligence, and enables the formulation and execution of marketing strategies for its clients. The company has an omni-channel network across all three channels of online, offline and retail trade.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 29.5% to Rs 17.78 crore on 83.63% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 740 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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