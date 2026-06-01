Credent Global Finance consolidated net profit declines 99.70% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 9.09% to Rs 2.64 croreNet profit of Credent Global Finance declined 99.70% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 25.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.37% to Rs 8.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.642.42 9 8.008.03 0 OPM %-6.0644.21 -407.75-73.23 - PBDT0.243.53 -93 34.59-4.66 LP PBT-0.103.22 PL 33.39-6.11 LP NP0.013.31 -100 25.01-6.74 LP
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:33 AM IST