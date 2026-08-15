Saturday, August 15, 2026 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Sapta Dhara RoadMapAI skills trainingFree coaching centresIndia Health TransformationSebi Bond platform rulesScreenless fitness trackerIndependence Day travel demandVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Credila Financial Services standalone net profit rises 13.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Credila Financial Services standalone net profit rises 13.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

Sales rise 14.63% to Rs 1599.84 crore

Net profit of Credila Financial Services rose 13.39% to Rs 338.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 298.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.63% to Rs 1599.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1395.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1599.841395.61 15 OPM %89.1590.08 -PBDT465.51409.64 14 PBT454.31402.27 13 NP338.76298.76 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt standalone net profit rises 217.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt standalone net profit rises 217.08% in the June 2026 quarter

U.P. Power Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 6850.85 crore in the June 2026 quarter

U.P. Power Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 6850.85 crore in the June 2026 quarter

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit declines 3.40% in the June 2026 quarter

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit declines 3.40% in the June 2026 quarter

India Infrastructure Finance Company standalone net profit rises 28.79% in the June 2026 quarter

India Infrastructure Finance Company standalone net profit rises 28.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Panatone Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.45 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Panatone Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.45 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 4:17 PM IST