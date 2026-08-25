Credit growth stays robust, agriculture lending expands

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in its latest monthly bulletin that bank credit continued to record robust growth across major sectors in June 2026, Credit to the agriculture sector accelerated, and industrial credit growth sustained its momentum aided by an expansion in credit to the large industries. Credit flow to the services sectors also strengthened, driven by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), trade and commercial real estate. Personal loans picked up in June, supported by housing loans and loans against gold jewellery. NBFC credit continued to record double-digit growth (y-o-y) across major sectors (except industry) in June 2026.62 While NBFCs credit to agriculture expanded at a robust pace, the same moderated in case of industrial credit, largely due to deceleration in credit growth to infrastructure. NBFCs credit to the services sector accelerated, driven by commercial real estate, trade and transport operators segments. NBFCs retail loans also grew at a robust pace, propelled by growth in loans against gold jewellery, housing63, and vehicle loans.

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