CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit rises 619.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.55% to Rs 1597.27 crore

Net profit of CreditAccess Grameen rose 619.23% to Rs 339.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.55% to Rs 1597.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1406.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.34% to Rs 777.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 531.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.33% to Rs 6058.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5752.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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