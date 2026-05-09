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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit rises 619.23% in the March 2026 quarter

CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit rises 619.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 13.55% to Rs 1597.27 crore

Net profit of CreditAccess Grameen rose 619.23% to Rs 339.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.55% to Rs 1597.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1406.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.34% to Rs 777.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 531.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.33% to Rs 6058.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5752.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1597.271406.63 14 6058.925752.33 5 OPM %58.6938.60 -49.3847.20 - PBDT460.6966.24 595 1096.28771.09 42 PBT445.0051.08 771 1033.20708.87 46 NP339.5547.21 619 777.64531.40 46

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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