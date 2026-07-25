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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit rises 719.72% in the June 2026 quarter

CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit rises 719.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 21.92% to Rs 1783.49 crore

Net profit of CreditAccess Grameen rose 719.72% to Rs 493.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 60.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.92% to Rs 1783.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1462.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1783.491462.89 22 OPM %68.7139.49 -PBDT676.2496.34 602 PBT660.0381.12 714 NP493.3960.19 720

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First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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