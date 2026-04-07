CreditAccess Grameen gains on strong Q4 business update

CreditAccess Grameen jumped 4.87% to Rs 1,236.20 after the microfinance lender reported a strong operational performance for FY26, led by healthy disbursement growth, portfolio expansion and improvement in asset quality.

The companys gross loan portfolio (GLP) stood at Rs 29,590 crore as of Mar-26, up 14% YoY and 11% QoQ, compared with Rs 25,948 crore a year ago and Rs 26,566 crore in the previous quarter.

Disbursements during Q4 FY26 increased 28% YoY and 44% QoQ to Rs 8,313 crore, while full-year disbursements grew 24% to Rs 24,860 crore.

The company continued to diversify its portfolio, with the retail finance segment contributing 18% as of March 2026, up from 6% a year ago, driven by retention and upgradation of existing borrowers. It added 9.8 lakh borrowers during FY26, including 3.3 lakh in Q4.

On the digital front, its customer application, Mahi, added 8.4 lakh users during the year, taking the total user base to 11.2 lakh.

The lender expanded its footprint by adding 183 branches in FY26, including 18 in Q4, taking the total network to 2,236 branches, up 8% YoY. Employee count remained stable at 21,941.

Asset quality normalized across geographies, with overall X-bucket collection efficiency at 99.84% in March 2026.

CreditAccess Grameen is a leading Indian microfinance institution headquartered in Bengaluru, focused on providing microloans to women customers predominantly in rural areas across India.

The companys net profit swung to Rs 252.1 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a loss of Rs 99.5 crore in Q3 FY25. On a sequential basis, profit after tax more than doubled, rising 100.4% from Rs 125.8 crore in Q2 FY26.