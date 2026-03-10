CreditAccess Grameen raises syndicated social loan facility of USD 75 million

CreditAccess Grameen has signed a syndicated social loan facility of USD 75 million, qualifying as an ECB under the automatic route of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). HSBC acted as the Sole Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner for the social loan fund raise, securing participations from HSBC (Gift City), Doha Bank (Qatar), State Bank (Mauritius) Ltd., Bank of China Ltd. (China), and National Development Bank Plc (Sri Lanka). This transaction reinforces CA Grameen's strong track record of raising international funds through innovative financing solutions.

With this transaction, the Company has secured over USD 300 million in commitments from global banks, development financial institutions and impact investors in FY 2025-26, strengthening trust and leadership in the microfinance sector. The Company has met over 15% of its borrowing requirements in FY 2025-26 through foreign sources.

The proceeds from the facility will be deployed under CA Grameen's Social Loan Framework, aligned with the Social Loan Principles 2023, ensuring transparency in the use of funds, clearly defined social development goals, and strong governance standards. Sustainalytics provided a second-party opinion, validating the credibility and impact of the Framework. The facility will support eligible social projects, advancing CA Grameen's mission of inclusive and resilient development across communities.

