CreditAccess Grameen successfully raises Rs 300 cr via NCDs
CreditAccess Grameen has successfully raised Rs 300 crore in September 2026 through private placement of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The issue launched was fully subscribed and bilaterally placed with Barclays Bank PLC, a qualified institutional buyer.
The Company continues to tap the private placement NCD route to fund the growth of its lifecycle credit suite for low-middle income households across rural and semi-urban India.
The NCDs are senior, secured, rated, listed, and redeemable in nature. The NCDs were issued in two tranches - i) Rs 100 crore with a tenure of 24 months carrying a fixed rate coupon of 9.15% per annum and ii) Rs 200 crore with a tenure of 36 months carrying a fixed rate coupon of 9.25% per annum. The coupon on both tranches is payable annually, with the principal repayable as a bullet payment at the end of the respective tenures.
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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 8:04 PM IST