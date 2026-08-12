Credo Brands Marketing standalone net profit declines 63.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.44% to Rs 125.27 crore

Net profit of Credo Brands Marketing declined 63.65% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.44% to Rs 125.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 119.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.125.27119.9421.2225.8822.3926.463.158.232.296.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News