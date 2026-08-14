Crest Ventures consolidated net profit declines 54.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 52.08% to Rs 30.24 crore

Net profit of Crest Ventures declined 54.98% to Rs 11.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 52.08% to Rs 30.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 63.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.30.2463.1150.2364.2415.5536.1614.0835.1811.3425.19

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