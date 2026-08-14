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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crest Ventures consolidated net profit declines 54.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Crest Ventures consolidated net profit declines 54.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

Sales decline 52.08% to Rs 30.24 crore

Net profit of Crest Ventures declined 54.98% to Rs 11.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 52.08% to Rs 30.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 63.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales30.2463.11 -52 OPM %50.2364.24 -PBDT15.5536.16 -57 PBT14.0835.18 -60 NP11.3425.19 -55

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:46 AM IST