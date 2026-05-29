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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crimson Metal Engineering Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Crimson Metal Engineering Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

Sales decline 34.49% to Rs 1.88 crore

Net profit of Crimson Metal Engineering Company reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.49% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.69% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.24% to Rs 7.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.882.87 -34 7.929.57 -17 OPM %65.9638.33 -56.0644.10 - PBDT0.780.68 15 2.402.25 7 PBT0.040.05 -20 0.190.18 6 NP0.030 0 0.140.13 8

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

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