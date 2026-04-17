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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CRISIL consolidated net profit rises 45.93% in the March 2026 quarter

CRISIL consolidated net profit rises 45.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales rise 30.06% to Rs 1057.66 crore

Net profit of CRISIL rose 45.93% to Rs 233.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 159.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.06% to Rs 1057.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 813.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1057.66813.18 30 OPM %30.1228.53 -PBDT347.80257.04 35 PBT308.38227.27 36 NP233.26159.84 46

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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