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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crisil edges higher after PAT rises over 26% YoY to Rs 216.5 crore in Q2'26

Crisil edges higher after PAT rises over 26% YoY to Rs 216.5 crore in Q2'26

Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

Crisil added 3.49% to Rs 4452.25 after the company reported 26.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 216.5 crore on a 27.6% increase in income from operations to Rs 1,075.4 crore in Q2 CY26 as compared with Q2 CY25.

Profit before tax was up 24.4% to Rs 279.8 crore in Q2 2026, compared with Rs 225.0 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The net impact of foreign exchange movement was a loss of Rs. 8.2 crore in Q2 2026 as against a loss of Rs 6.6 crore in Q2 2025.

Crisil stated that the yields on corporate bonds remain elevated, resulting in a 25.7% on-year decline in issuance by value in Q2 2026. The number of issuers saw a 15.3% decrease on-year, while the number of issuances fell 12.9%.

 

Bank credit remained robust at 17.7% as of May 2026 compared to 9.0% as of May 2025. Credit to large corporates rebounded to 14.4%, while that to non-banking finance companies remained the key driver of services sector credit growth. Overall, the Ratings services segment revenue grew 21.4% on-year to Rs 305.12 crore in Q2 2026.

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Crisil Coalition Greenwich saw momentum in corporate and investment banking and continued traction in commercial banking. Crisil Intelligence saw continued demand for data analytics, consulting, and credit and risk solutions.

Consequently, Research Analytics and Solutions segment revenue grew 30.1% year-on-year to Rs 770.85 crore in Q2 2026.

Amish Mehta, managing director & CEO, Crisil, said: Our Q2 2026 performance reflects continued growth momentum and disciplined execution of our strategic priorities.

Despite a volatile and challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, we delivered growth across both our domestic and international businesses. As clients step up investments in GenAI, we are focused on leveraging our domain-led GenAI capabilities and future-ready talent to convert this opportunity into long-term growth."

Crisil is a global, insights-driven analytics company. The companys expertise extends across businesses, viz., Crisil Ratings, Crisil Intelligence, Crisil Coalition Greenwich and Crisil Integral IQ. The company has operations in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Australia and the Middle East. Crisil is majority owned by S&P Global.

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

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