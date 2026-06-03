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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CRISIL places Anupam Rasayan's credit ratings on watch

CRISIL places Anupam Rasayan's credit ratings on watch

Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
Anupam Rasayan India (ARIL) has received credit ratings for bank facilities (Rs 1620 crore) and non-convertible debentures (Rs 160 crore) at CRISIL A+/ CRISIL A1. These ratings are placed on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'.

The ratings have been placed on watch following announcement by ARIL of acquisition of 43.3-48.2% equity stake in Bliss GVS Pharma, a pharmaceutical (pharma) formulations company based in India, which may be funded through debt, equity or internal accrual.

 

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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