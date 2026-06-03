CRISIL places Anupam Rasayan's credit ratings on watch
Anupam Rasayan India (ARIL) has received credit ratings for bank facilities (Rs 1620 crore) and non-convertible debentures (Rs 160 crore) at CRISIL A+/ CRISIL A1. These ratings are placed on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'.
The ratings have been placed on watch following announcement by ARIL of acquisition of 43.3-48.2% equity stake in Bliss GVS Pharma, a pharmaceutical (pharma) formulations company based in India, which may be funded through debt, equity or internal accrual.
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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 1:50 PM IST