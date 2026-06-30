Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of Pradeep Metals at 'BBB/A3+'

Pradeep Metals said that Crisil Ratings has reaffirmed its 'Crisil BBB/Stable/Crisil A3+' ratings on the bank loan facilities of the company.

Crisil Ratings stated that the ratings continue to reflect the extensive experience of the promoters in the forging industry and coupled with comfortable financial risk profile.

These strengths are partially offset by working capital intensive nature of operations and exposure to project risk.

Pradeep Metals manufactures intricate closed-die stainless, alloy, and carbon steel forgings as finished and semi-finished machined components for multiple sectors, such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, and general engineering. DMW, which is a step-down subsidiary of PML, is engaged in manufacturing precision machined components.

The company's consolidated net profit increased by 45.56% to Rs 10.32 crore on a 4.52% rise in revenue to Rs 90.96 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The scrip declined 3.08% to currently trade at Rs 571.95 on the BSE.

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